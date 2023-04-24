Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
today at 7:41 pm
Published 7:46 pm

A Santa Maria bakery is celebrating the opening of a new location in Orcutt

Tony Almanza / KEYT

ORCUTT, Calif.- As of today customers can now find Gina's cookies, cakes and muffins in Old Town Orcutt.

Gina's Piece of Cake is a popular local bakery that already has a home at the Santa Maria Town Center.

This is just one of the recent additions to the growing town.

"The Harvest" is another new restaurant in Orcutt with healthy food options like salads and veggie wraps.

Local business owners say Orcutt is seeing more growth now than ever before.

Tony Almanza

