SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Students showcased fashion designs at Allan Hancock College as streetwear, evening wear or wearable art.

The school partnered with Goodwill for the fashion show.

Students have worked on their project since December.

School staff say the fashion show is a good way for students to express their creativity.

Students say they spent hours working on this show.

"Like what I'm wearing right now. This jacket I had to machine sew down all of the braid trim, which took about 12 to 13 hours," said Fashion and Design Vice President, Corbin Vickers.

Allan Hancock Fashion & Design students hope to work in the industry.

"It's important in general. It also shows in a lot of ways that there are no stereotypes. Fashion is for everyone, and it's nice to see that there is an opportunity in the community at this level in order to participate in fashion," said Corbin Vickers.