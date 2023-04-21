Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County is opening WINGS Preschool in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County, a non-profit partnered with First Christian Church to bring WINGS Preschool to Santa Maria.

WINGS mission is “Where Inclusion, Nurture and Growth Soar."

The primarily outdoor-inspired school will serve children 2 to 5 years old.

Space is limited, and while the school can only accommodate 60 children they already have a waiting list of 80 kids.

Children's Resource and Referral CEO Michelle Lee Graham says Santa Maria is in need of more childcare services.

“We are offering an environment where all children of all abilities can come and find a place that they can call home while their families are at work and going to school," said Lee Graham.

WINGS has large, fully equipped classes for each age group, with activities to develop fine and gross motor skills.

COO, Jacqui Banta says kids can learn more effectively outdoors, including subjects such as math and science.

“Nature-based, learning is something not used enough in our world, but children learn when they play. Children learn best when their bodies are moving and they are positively engaged with the things around them," said Banta.

Children's Resource and Referral has already provided 26 million dollars worth of child and foster care services locally in the last six years.

Lee Graham and Banta have expanded their non-profit to over 50 employees in less than a year.

They take pride in and look forward to continuing to create more jobs for teachers and childcare providers in the Santa Maria Valley.

“Our retention rate is so high because we've created at children's research memory for all environments that people want to come to work. They want to serve the community," said Lee Graham.

Open enrollment has begun and it is on a first come first serve basis.

WINGS is located on the Corner of S. College and Battles Road at the First Christian Church.

Classes will officially begin on May 1st.

You can find more information on their website.