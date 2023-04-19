The Strawberry Festival returns to the Santa Maria Valley next week

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The family-friendly carnival celebrates Santa Barbara County’s number one commodity strawberries.

The annual event kicks off next Friday.

Attendees can expect their all time favorite traditions to return from rides, vendors, live entertainment and strawberry tastings.

New additions are in the works for this year. New attractions, pony rides, car shows and a chalk festival.

Santa Maria Fairpark staff say they work year-round to create a one-of-a-kind experience.

“This is our number one crop. This is this is a big deal. The Santa Maria Valley is known for their strawberries. And it doesn't matter where you're at in the country. You can go to a grocery store and find Santa Maria strawberries, which is always cool when you're traveling and you go out and you see your strawberries from Santa Maria. It makes you so proud of your hometown," said Santa Maria Fairpark Sponsorship Coordinator Casey Douglass.

Presale tickets are available now.

For more information on The Strawberry Festival click link.