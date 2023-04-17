Allan Hancock College is going green by installing solar panels at their Santa Maria Campus

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The college is partnering with "ForeFront Power" to create a 2.4 megawatt solar energy system with six-thousand solar panels being installed across new parking canopies on campus.

The canopies also provide shade for students, parents, faculty, staff and visitors to the community college.

The school expects to save four-million dollars in electricity costs over the next twenty years.

“We have a beautiful campus here in a beautiful community, and we want to make sure that we're good stewards of that," said Allan Hancock College Public Information Analyst Chris McGuinness.

Facilities Director Steve Marshall calls this project a long-term investment for the college.

He says this is a win for the community and for the environment.

The project is set to be completed by next spring.

For more from Tony, follow him on Twitter below: