Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 2:41 pm
Published 7:52 pm

Allan Hancock College is going green by installing solar panels at their Santa Maria Campus

Tony Almanza / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The college is partnering with "ForeFront Power" to create a 2.4 megawatt solar energy system with six-thousand solar panels being installed across new parking canopies on campus.

The canopies also provide shade for students, parents, faculty, staff and visitors to the community college.

The school expects to save four-million dollars in electricity costs over the next twenty years.

“We have a beautiful campus here in a beautiful community, and we want to make sure that we're good stewards of that," said Allan Hancock College Public Information Analyst Chris McGuinness.

Facilities Director Steve Marshall calls this project a long-term investment for the college.

He says this is a win for the community and for the environment.

The project is set to be completed by next spring.

For more from Tony, follow him on Twitter below:

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
allan hancock college
community
KEYT
parking canopies
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
solar power

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content