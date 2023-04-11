Orcutt pet owners celebrate National Pet Day

ORCUTT, Calif.- People in Orcutt are showing their pets a little extra love today in honor of national pet day.

Pet owners say a break in rain makes it easier to get outdoors.

"We take him out here at least once a day. He's a husky, so he's got tons of energy. And with the weather, he's super stoked. Even though when its raining, we'll take him out anyways because he'll be super wild in the house," said Michael Evans a Santa Maria resident.

Today is a reminder of how much their companion means to them.

“We love him so much. He's like family. Pretty much we've only had him for eight months now. He's just a puppy, but he's already just grown with us," said Michael Evans a Santa Maria resident.

Local shelter, Woods Humane Society, has tips for pet owners.

Make time for exercise. Both dogs and cats need that stimulation that comes from physical activity. Take your pets to the vet regularly. It's so important to be up to speed up to date on those vaccines, said Woods Humane Society Interim CEO Emily L’Heureux.

National Pet Day reminds us of the impact a companion can make.

"She’s just like another family member to us me and my kids you know," said Santa Maria resident Joeray Valdez.

Woods Humane says they’re seeing a boom in homeless pets.

"Here at Woods, we also say to pay it forward and show the pets that are homeless. Extra love to that doesn't you don't even need to come to the shelter to do that. You can even reshare a social media post from a shelter in need. Just spreading that awareness for animals that have yet to find their homes can help," said Emily L’Heureux.

