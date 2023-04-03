Allan Hancock College held its second annual “Final Fore” fundraiser

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Today's funds go towards jerseys, equipment and food for local athletes.

It’s a golf tournament where groups of four can play the 18-hole course.

Ticket sales benefit athletic programs at Allan Hancock.

Staff say the college serves over three hundred student-athletes.

"All the fund raising money that goes towards them. It helps them go into better colleges. It helps them with better equipment, better fielding. It's just better all around. It really really helps those who want to have their athletic goals just really shoot a lot higher," said Sean Soltan a student athlete at Allan Hancock.

