Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 7:38 pm
Published 7:53 pm

Allan Hancock College held its second annual “Final Fore” fundraiser

Tony Almanza / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Today's funds go towards jerseys, equipment and food for local athletes.

It’s a golf tournament where groups of four can play the 18-hole course.

Ticket sales benefit athletic programs at Allan Hancock.

Staff say the college serves over three hundred student-athletes.

"All the fund raising money that goes towards them. It helps them go into better colleges. It helps them with better equipment, better fielding. It's just better all around. It really really helps those who want to have their athletic goals just really shoot a lot higher," said Sean Soltan a student athlete at Allan Hancock.

For more from Tony, follow him on Twitter below:

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Allan Hancock College Athletics
community fundraiser
Final Fore fundraiser
KEYT
Santa Barbara
sports
Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content