Santa Ynez Valley Pride members weigh in on Santa Ynez High School rainbow speed bumps painted over

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. -- Santa Ynez Valley Pride members weigh in on the decision of Santa Ynez High School staff to paint over the newly painted rainbow speed-bumps this week.

The rainbow speed-bumps were painted on Friday, March 24th and the public was invited to show solidarity and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Days later on Tuesday, March 28th the speed bumps were painted over with white.

The Board of Directors of Santa Ynez Valley Pride, Harry Mullin says he was invited to the rainbow painting.

Later when he found out the rainbow was painted over he met with Santa Ynez High School Principal, Michael Niehoff.

Mullin said as part of the LGBTQIA+ community and a former Santa Ynez High School student he shared his disappointment with Niehoff.

Mullin said he was exhausted from not feeling any support from his former high school and the administration.

Mullin said he wants to see change for the students at Santa Ynez High School who need support.

Santa Ynez Union High School District Superintendent, Andrew Schwab released a statement to KEYT.

"I appreciate the many diverse perspectives that have recently been shared by our community regarding the painting of the speed bumps at the high school this week. My hope is that the high school can be a place where our students can all come together and share their different lived experiences and expectations in an environment that promotes civil discourse and mutual understanding and respect. This experience serves as another reminder to me that education remains critically important to preparing students to be successful in their future endeavors," said Schwab.

The non-profit Organization The Rainbow House Inc., has worked in the Santa Ynez Valley since 2022 to spread understanding and education of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Santa Ynez Pride and The Executive Director of The Rainbow House Inc., Matthew Cavalli also released a statement to KEYT.

"The school board, and superintendent administration need to step up and really look passed their personal views and focus on what kind of message they are sending to their students, faculty and community. In a time where so many LGBTQIA+ rights are being challenged doing something like this creates further uncertainty of where the LGBTQIA+ community stands," said Cavalli.

Niehoff also released a statement to KEYT.

"The speed bumps in the traffic circle in front of the high school were temporarily painted with rainbow stripes as part of scheduled student-led anti-bullying lunchtime activities this week. Unfortunately, due to the circumstances surrounding the recent events in Solvang, the high school was unintentionally pulled into a divisive issue in the community and school administration made the decision to restore the crosswalks to their original state yesterday afterschool. I met with our GSA club students yesterday and today and am aware that the recent situation leaves many, especially members of the LGTBQ+ community, feeling disappointed, sad and let down. I have encouraged them to continue to work on ways to move forward positively. I also met with our student body officers and leaders to hear their concerns and their ideas about how to move forward.



My goal as principal is to create an environment that builds trusting and connected relationships between students, staff and parents. I recognize the importance of the high school being a welcoming and supportive place for all students. I have worked hard with our amazing and supportive staff at the high school this year on a number of things to connect with students and prepare them to be successful in a globally connected world, including: staff professional development around creating culturally relevant and responsive classrooms; hosting the SYV Latino Leadership Conference with over a hundred students and local community partners participating; the creation of the Advanced Drama PBL Project that educated students and community about the challenges and discrimination students face at school, hosting a facilitated parent event to discuss topics around race and gender and starting the school wide student led anti-bullying No Place for Hate program. We have also added two new student clubs this year. They are our Black Student Union and the American Indian Club. The latter is part of a new partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley Band of Chumash Indians who are also working collaboratively with us to find many ways to honor and celebrate local Chumash history on campus. I will continue to work to find ways to do better and to do what's right for all students," said Niehoff.

For more on this developing story stay tuned on your News Channel at 4:30 p.m. today.