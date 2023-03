SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Downtown Fridays returns to Santa Maria for its 8th year tonight at 5:30 p.m.

The event includes over 75 vendors, live bands, food trucks, kids zone and more.

Downtown Fridays takes place at the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway and Cook Street every Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. until September 29.

The event is free to attend.