Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 7:47 pm
Published 7:53 pm

Lompoc Parks and Rec will soon be offering Jr. Giants summer baseball program

City of Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif.- This program is open to all boys and girls ages five to eleven years old.

It is a free sports program that begins this June.

Registrations opens on Monday.

The goal is to help kids learn about baseball, leadership and team work.

“What’s great about this is it gets people active. there’s a nutrition portion of program and there’s a reading portion as well. So it really makes them well-rounded athletes and we don’t keep score so it’s very minimal pressure,” said recreation supervisor Chad Dawson.

The program runs through August.

Volunteer coaches are welcome.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content