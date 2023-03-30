Lompoc Parks and Rec will soon be offering Jr. Giants summer baseball program

LOMPOC, Calif.- This program is open to all boys and girls ages five to eleven years old.

It is a free sports program that begins this June.

Registrations opens on Monday.

The goal is to help kids learn about baseball, leadership and team work.

“What’s great about this is it gets people active. there’s a nutrition portion of program and there’s a reading portion as well. So it really makes them well-rounded athletes and we don’t keep score so it’s very minimal pressure,” said recreation supervisor Chad Dawson.

The program runs through August.

Volunteer coaches are welcome.