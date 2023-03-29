Roads remain close restricting beach access in the City of Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, Calif.- Guadalupe City Police say they have no updates regarding the location no driving access, biking, or walking is allowed.

Guadalupe has seen regular flooding since January because of the recent rainstorms.

There is no reopening date set for this part of the highway.

This is not the first time the Santa Maria river has breached this year.

Twenty homes became unlivable in January because of flooding from the river.

Guadalupe Business Association members say the dunes are what brings people to Guadalupe.

“The dunes are completely cut off, which is it's the biggest draw here. As far as the beach for the entire Santa Maria Valley. So without access to that, it's a huge, huge impact on the on the economy here locally," said Garret Matsuura the president of Guadalupe Business Association.