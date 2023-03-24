PG&E restores power for over 6,000 people on the Central Coast post-storm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) restored power outages for over 6,000 people on the Central Coast from storm damages this week.

The high-wind and heavy storm on Tuesday damaged over 100 electricity poles from Santa Barbara County to San Luis Obispo County.

Spokesperson for PG&E Carina Corral said the wet soil and strong winds were the leading elements to the power outages.

The number of trees that fell on PG&E equipment caused major damage and power outages.

Some power outages took longer to combat due to the difficulty in accessibility.

Debris, flooding, and road closures also played a part in the ability of restoration.

Corral said all power outages caused by Tuesday's storm are now cleared.

PG&E advises not to touch any fallen metal if cleaning debris, call 9-1-1 or 8-1-1 immediately.

For more stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. today.