Local organizations are meeting to discuss housing needs in the Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Current and recently approved projects are being presented to business owners and city residents.

Community leaders want to add housing in Santa Maria neighborhoods to help expand the Vandenberg Space Force.

Managers with “The Home Builders Association of the Central Coast” are seeing students leave the city after graduating, taking talent and skills with them.

Event organizers hope to see housing options that vary in price, size and style.

“Our kids are growing up and starting families of their own. New people are moving into the into the community. And those people all need housing You know, having housing means we can recruit people to work in our businesses. It means our kids can stay in the community when they finish school and start their own families," said Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Glenn Morris.

people are sharing their house-hunting challenges with city and county leaders.