The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting a new building after their modular was damaged by the recent storms

ORCUTT, Calif. – The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting a new building after their modular was damaged by recent storms.

Oasis staff say they used to struggle with leaks, but after steady rain storms hit the Central Coast in the past few months, their building received some serious damage.

That includes their ceiling tiles falling apart and a section of their floor caving in.

The old building became oversaturated with rain water.

There was too much moisture inside the modular, so management was left with no choice but to get an entirely new building.

Oasis staff say they really need the new building so they can have more room to host exercise, music, and art classes for seniors in Orcutt.

