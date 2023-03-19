Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 7:31 pm
Published 7:39 pm

THE ANNUAL BUELLTON WINE AND CHILI FESTIVAL BRINGS OUT HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE

Christina Rodriguez

BUELLTON, Calif. -- The Annual Buellton Wine and Chili Festival Brought out hundreds of people from across the Central Coast today.

The family-friendly event had something for everyone from live music, food trucks, wineries, breweries, and spirits.

People enjoyed a day of no rain while wine tasting.

“It's a great event. We had a little bit of rain this morning and it all cleared up and it looks like everyone's having a wonderful time," said Daniel Martin from Lompoc.

Chili vendors also showcased their variety of chili and salsa.

“We always have a great time. We're here representing Brickyard Barn Wine Estate, where we both work, so we're excited to support our team and our local wine community," said Laura Yee from Buellton.

