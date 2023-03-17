The Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast partners with the Santa Maria Bonita School District to extend services to children under five-years-old

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast (BGCMCC) partnered with the Santa Maria Bonita School District to extend their services to children enrolled in Pre-K, Transitional Kindergarten (TK), and Kindergarten.

The school district offers half-day programs, with morning or afternoon sessions, requiring families to find child care for the other portions of the day.

The BGCMCC already partnered with 11 campuses in the district for after-school services.

The cost of the after-school program is provided by an Extended Learning Opportunities Program (ELOP) a grant from the State of California.

Children can receive child care as early as 7:30 a.m. and as late as 6:30 p.m.

To sign up or for more information call (805)354-7424 or visit the Railroad Clubhouse located at 901 N. Railroad Ave. in Santa Maria.