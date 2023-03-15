Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 6:46 pm
Published 7:22 pm

District Attorney Dan Dow reacts to Paul Flores sentencing

KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Dan Dow says he is grateful for this milestone and says the community has gone through "horror" for 26 years.

Dow says Paul Flores directing law enforcement or the smart family to where Kristin's body was buried could influence a potential early release.

The district attorney hopes the Flores family will help locate Kristin’s body.

“The Flores family I believe, based on the evidence introduced to trial, know exactly where they put her body. And I would call upon the floor his family today to come forward, either approach my office, the sheriff's office, or through their attorney, reach out, let us know where she is so that we can finally bring Kristin's remains back to her family," said SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow.

Dow says evidence leads him to believe that Kristin Smart’s body was buried under the deck of Ruben Flores’s home in Arroyo Grande for years.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content