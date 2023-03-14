Extra emergency response crews are on standby throughout Santa Barbara County for storm-related emergencies

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Extra emergency response crews are on standby throughout Santa Barbara County, ready for storm-related emergencies.

The California Office of Emergency Services helped fund the pre-positioning within Santa Barbara County of specialized resources in case of emergencies.

Santa Barbara County Fire can better serve the entire county with staff on standby in cities from Santa Maria to Carpinteria.

They are working closely with the state's office of emergency services.

Water rescue teams and special task force teams are also ready to respond.

