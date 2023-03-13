The Santa Maria River and local lakes are on the rise amidst rainstorms

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria River and other local lake levels are rising from the recent rainstorms.

As the Santa Maria river flows with water some locals are concerned after the river breached in January.

Twenty Homes in Guadalupe were flooded and many people were displaced.

Guadalupe Police said "waist-high waters" caused much damage to the community.

Santa Barbara County Fire airlifted a 79-year-old man to safety during the Guadalupe flooding in January.

California is expecting more rain this week with an incoming storm on Tuesday.

