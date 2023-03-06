SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Recent rainstorms cancelled local blood drives leading to critically low levels of blood donations across the Central Coast.

Vitalant says every year they see a 15% drop in donors on the Central Coast.

Because of the bad storms that hit the Central Coast. Vitalant says severe weather had a negative impact on donation collections in the area.

The rainstorms have been preventing people from driving and coming in to donate blood at local drives.

They have also had to close some of their donation centers because they were flooded. Vitalant says it is very important for people that can to make it out and donate now.

This month anyone that comes in to donate blood at a Vitalant collection site will be entered to win one of two $10,000 gifts cards that can be used on anything from groceries to gas.