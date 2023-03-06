Lompoc Library partners with In-N-Out Burger to encourage kids to read

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The Lompoc Library partnered with In-N-Out Burger to help encourage children to participate in the reading program Cover-to-Cover Club this spring.

To participate in the program children will need to fill out a card at the library and begin a reading log.

For every five books read, children will receive a gift card redeemable at any In-N-Out location for a free cheeseburger or hamburger.

Children are able to participate and receive up to three gift cards.

Parents also need to sign the reading log.

Those four years old through 12 years old are eligible to participate.

The program will run until April 15.

The Lompoc Library is located at 501 E. North Ave., for further questions, the library phone number is 805-875-8775.

