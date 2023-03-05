Over two dozen songs recorded by Cash from 1955 through 2002 will be performed by the theatrical cast.

The story tells his life of poverty, struggle, love, faith, success, misadventure, and redemption.

The musical comes from the songbook of Johnny Cash.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater hosts Ring of Fire - The Music of Johnny Cash, a musical performance.

