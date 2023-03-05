San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater hosts Ring of Fire – The Music of Johnny Cash
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater hosts Ring of Fire - The Music of Johnny Cash, a musical performance.
The musical comes from the songbook of Johnny Cash.
The story tells his life of poverty, struggle, love, faith, success, misadventure, and redemption.
Over two dozen songs recorded by Cash from 1955 through 2002 will be performed by the theatrical cast.
Shows will run until March 12th.