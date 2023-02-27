Santa Maria River rushing with water following recent rounds of rain

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The Santa Maria River has reached its banks the river is getting runoff from the foothills and mountains above it.

Just on Friday the rising river levels in Oceano lead to an evacuation warning from The Office of Emergency Services for San Luis Obispo County.

Locals say prior to recent storms they had never seen the Santa Maria river so full and they us that they are happy to see it full for the first time in years.

Another local river being closely watched is the lower reaches of the Santa Ynez River in the Lompoc Valley.

Emergency crews are watching for breaches or levy breaks.