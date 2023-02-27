Lompoc locals concerned about rain aftermath

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Locals in Lompoc are concerned the rain will cause roads in the city with damages.

Marilyn Castanon from Lompoc said, she has already seen many potholes across town due to the current rain storm.

She says many streets will need repairs after the rain stops.

“There's tons of potholes in the city now. I mean, all the roads are just full of potholes, you know, and it's such a small one road down, you know, even the main drag got flooded out," said Castanon.

Ismael Guzman who lives in Lompoc said he was concerned for people driving under dangerous winter conditions due to the storm.

“When it's something like this and it's a little extra stuff like rain and wind, it's dangerous for anybody. I know that it's scary, especially for truck drivers and anybody," said Guzman.

Guzman said the rain comes with danger and advisory but he can’t believe how full the Lompoc river is.

“I’ve never seen it like this in my 13 years here. It’s really cool," said Guzman.