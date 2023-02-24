Heavy rains, strong winds, hail, and a tornado warning in the Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The weather in the Santa Maria Valley is being hit with many different winter elements today.

Locals are being warned of consistent rain that will last through the night.

There is also a wind advisory throughout the Central Coast.

Hail fell in Orcutt on Wednesday night and may come back this evening.

A tornado advisory was issued in Casmalia, near Vandenberg Space Force Base, earlier today and future warnings may be issued during the storming.

Drivers should also be looking out for any flooded areas. If you encounter any flooded areas, contact California Highway Patrol at 1-800-835-5247.

This morning, the 135 freeway was closed from the San Antonio Road exit to the Los Alomos exit.

Cal Trans said it will stay closed until tomorrow morning due to sand making it dangerous to drive on.