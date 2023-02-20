LOMPOC, Calif.- The 8th Annual Lompoc restaurant week begins today. Local restaurants in the Lompoc area are taking part.

That includes pizzerias, breweries, wineries, coffee shops, and more.

For this week only customers can enjoy a meal or tasting at participating spots for twenty dollars and twenty three cents.

Restaurant owners tell us this a great chance to support local businesses.

“Restaurant Week is big for all the businesses around here. It promotes business for everyone and all the local mom and pop restaurants," said Connor Smith Mi Amore Pizza and Pasta.

The Lompoc Chamber of Commerce says the annual tradition is an opportunity to try new restaurants or visit an old favorite.