How to Celebrate National Love Your Pet Day in the Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Pet owners and animal lovers today is Valentine's day for pets -- National Love Your Pet Day is a special day to show extra love to your animals.

Here are some fun and sweet activities for pet owners or future pet owners to enjoy in the Santa Maria Valley.

The Santa Barbara Humane has pet services available for pet owners and a variety of animals to adopt. Appointments are recommended.

That's FETCH! is a pet grooming beauty bar for your furry friends to get fresh and clean.

Tails in San Luis Obispo, Fresno, and Santa Maria have freshly baked doggie treats, toys, and other pet supplies.

Woof P.A.C. Dog Park located at Waller Park in Orcutt is a great place to take your dogs on a nature walk for fresh air.

Fishermans Beach in Avila Beach is a dog beach where your pets are allowed to roam without a leash.

