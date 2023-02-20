How to Celebrate National Love Your Pet Day in the Santa Maria Valley
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Pet owners and animal lovers today is Valentine's day for pets -- National Love Your Pet Day is a special day to show extra love to your animals.
Here are some fun and sweet activities for pet owners or future pet owners to enjoy in the Santa Maria Valley.
- The Santa Barbara Humane has pet services available for pet owners and a variety of animals to adopt. Appointments are recommended.
- That's FETCH! is a pet grooming beauty bar for your furry friends to get fresh and clean.
- Tails in San Luis Obispo, Fresno, and Santa Maria have freshly baked doggie treats, toys, and other pet supplies.
- Woof P.A.C. Dog Park located at Waller Park in Orcutt is a great place to take your dogs on a nature walk for fresh air.
- Fishermans Beach in Avila Beach is a dog beach where your pets are allowed to roam without a leash.
