Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 8:06 am
Published 10:50 am

How to Celebrate National Love Your Pet Day in the Santa Maria Valley

SB Humane

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Pet owners and animal lovers today is Valentine's day for pets -- National Love Your Pet Day is a special day to show extra love to your animals.

Here are some fun and sweet activities for pet owners or future pet owners to enjoy in the Santa Maria Valley.

  • The Santa Barbara Humane has pet services available for pet owners and a variety of animals to adopt. Appointments are recommended.
  • That's FETCH! is a pet grooming beauty bar for your furry friends to get fresh and clean.
  • Tails in San Luis Obispo, Fresno, and Santa Maria have freshly baked doggie treats, toys, and other pet supplies.
  • Woof P.A.C. Dog Park located at Waller Park in Orcutt is a great place to take your dogs on a nature walk for fresh air.
  • Fishermans Beach in Avila Beach is a dog beach where your pets are allowed to roam without a leash.

For more on how the Santa Maria Valley celebrates National Love Your Pet Day stay tunned on your news channel at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. today.

Christina Rodriguez

