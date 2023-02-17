Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
today at 10:07 am
Published 10:56 am

Santa Maria Celebrates Black History Month by highlighting local business owner

Roscoe's Kitchen

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- February is Black History Month and Santa Maria wants to highlight local business owner, Anthony Burns of Roscoe's Kitchen.

They pride themselves in providing, "hospitality, good food, and a welcoming atmosphere".

Roscoe's Kitchen has been serving soul food in Santa Maria since 2022.

They recently opened a new location at the Santa Maria Town Center mall.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and is open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more on the restaurant stay tunned on your news channel at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. tonight.

Christina Rodriguez

