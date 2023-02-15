Kindergarten registration begins at Santa Maria Bonita School District

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Today is the first day to register your child for kindergarten in Santa Maria.

District staff say registering your student early will help parents ensure a place for their child at the correct school.

Kindergarten and Transitional Kindergarten classes have a maximum number of students allowed by the state.

This is the first year that the Transitional Kindergarten program has been available for all 4-year-olds in the SMBSD boundaries.

Call an elementary school or the Santa Maria-Bonita School District at (805) 928-1783 x 4619 for more information about Kindergarten and Transitional Kindergarten registration.