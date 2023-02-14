Skip to Content
Published 11:33 am

South County Regional Warming Center opens Tuesday night

5Cities Homeless Coalition

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– The South County Regional Warming Center at 800 West Branch St will open Tuesday night for those needing overnight shelter as temperatures drop.

Community members can start to arrive anytime after 5:30 p.m. and will provide a hot meal and bedding upon availability at the shelter.

All are welcome including families, but pets are not allowed. Sobriety is not a requirement for entry but no substances are allowed on the premises.

5Cities Homeless Coalition provides the following transportation schedule.

Transportation Schedule Tuesday Night:

  • Oceano duck pond at 5:15PM
  • Ramona Park at 5:25 PM
  • Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 PM
  • St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 5:45 PM
  • Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:55 PM
  • Arrive at South County Regional Center 6:15 PM

Transportation Schedule Wednesday Morning:

  • Pickup at South County Regional Center at 7:00 AM
  • Drop off at the outlet bus stop 
  • Drop off at St. Anthony’s 
  • Drop off at Fin’s Restaurant 
  • Drop off at Ramona Park 
  • Drop off at Oceano Duck Pond 

The center is always in need of donations, but with the additional daytime opening, materials are urgently needed to meet the demand.

Donations:

  • URGENT NEED: NEW sweatshirts, sweatpants
  • Large trash bags
  • Coffee, tea, hot chocolate creamer, sugar
  • SOFT breakfast bars, cereal
  • individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, chips
  • Instant Noodle/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)
  • NEW socks, and underwear
  • Rain gear/ponchos/warm gloves/
  • Large backpacks
  • Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

Guests will be screened upon entry and a strict no re-entry policy begins at 8 p.m.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12.

