Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Public Health Department advises the public to be cautious of Norovirus on the Central Coast.

Anyone can get the virus which is essentially acute gastroenteritis and typically lasts 24 hours.

The virus spreads through contamination, and people may spread it by handshaking or touching.

Symptoms can include; vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and stomach pain.

It is recommended to wash hands frequently, wash fruits and vegetables from the grocery store, and do not prepare food if ill.

