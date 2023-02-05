Tourists visit Solvang for an early Valentine’s celebration

SOLVANG, Calif. -- Tourists visited Solvang today for an early Valentine's celebration with their friends and family.

Mina Kim and Angelina Demetry met overseas in college.

They decided to catch up and meet halfway in Solvang -- as an early gal pal Valentine's celebration.

They each drove three hours to spend the day enjoying the danish bakeries and antique shops.

“I just love that it's kind of a walkable city or like a little town, and there are so many things to look at," said Kim.

Demetry said she enjoys the different bakeries in town.

“My personal view is that April's covers, which are like the little brown donut things with jam, but I think they're also just kind of like to look at the cute little shops around," said Demetry.

Barbara Perneel from The Solvang Bakery told us they’re busy year round but they are currently busy with Valentine's orders.

“Valentine's is coming up and so we're getting ready to make all those fun things for our all the lovebirds," said Perneel.

The Solvang Bakery is known worldwide for its gingerbread houses.

“And this is a destination. People love to come here, enjoy all the bakeries. And so, yeah, businesses is pretty good right now," said Perneel.