The City of Lompoc shares housing element update during city council meeting

LOMPOC, Calif.- The city presented the latest update on the housing element plan it's been finalizing over the past couple of months.

California housing element requires cities to make long-term plans to meet housing needs.

They'll also be presenting the site inventory for new housing as well.

“The city will be updating the council on other updates we're doing to the general plan, including adding an environmental justice element, a safety element update and also updates to our circulation element and other minor tactical amendments to our general plan." said Brian Halvorson, The City of Lompoc Planning Manager.

The city says there will be more opportunities for the community to comment on the housing element draft beyond tonight.

“When we release the public rough draft of the housing element, the general public will be able to make comments, make recommendations on changes they would like to see in the community in regards to housing, even new policies regarding housing and new goals regarding housing" said Brian Halvorson.

After this meeting the city will have a complete draft of the housing plan later this month.

“In January, the city of Lompoc housing element will be submitted to the state for their review following comments from the state. We will bring back the housing element to the Planning Commission and City Council. And then following that they'll be adoption hearings that will include the comments from the state and then a future action by the Planning Commission and the City Council. On the latest draft housing element." said Brian Halvorson.