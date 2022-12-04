Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 9:54 am
Published 12:42 pm

Local firefighters host Annual Fill the Boot Campaign in Lompoc

IAFF

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Local Firefighters are collecting donations today in Lompoc on Highway 1 until 4 p.m. for the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Fill the Boot Campaign.

The drive-thru donations will not disturb traffic -- well-trained firefighters will collect donations as cars are stopped.

Firefighters across the country have collected abundant funds in the community since 1954 –- as part of the Fill the Boot campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

The MDA and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) began when this partnership when IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA as its charity of choice.

They vowed to continue to raise awareness and help fund more effective treatments and therapies.

The dollars raised through Fill the Boot fund MDA’s mission of helping those living with neuromuscular disease.

For more information on the cause visit firefighters.mda.org

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
IAFF
MDA
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content