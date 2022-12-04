Local firefighters host Annual Fill the Boot Campaign in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Local Firefighters are collecting donations today in Lompoc on Highway 1 until 4 p.m. for the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Fill the Boot Campaign.

The drive-thru donations will not disturb traffic -- well-trained firefighters will collect donations as cars are stopped.

Firefighters across the country have collected abundant funds in the community since 1954 –- as part of the Fill the Boot campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

The MDA and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) began when this partnership when IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA as its charity of choice.

They vowed to continue to raise awareness and help fund more effective treatments and therapies.

The dollars raised through Fill the Boot fund MDA’s mission of helping those living with neuromuscular disease.

For more information on the cause visit firefighters.mda.org