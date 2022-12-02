Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
New businesses are opening in Lompoc and more are set to come in the future

Tony Almanza / KEYT

LOMPOC, Calif.- The city says a Smart & Final will be coming to the Palm Square Shopping Center late next year.

Big Lots recently opened up at the Palm Square Shopping Center and it's proven to be very popular so far.

Residents are excited about the new retailers because it means fewer trips out of town.

“We need more stores in Lompoc, we need more things here. We're tired of driving there's a lot of us who don't want to keep driving all the time. And now that we had this shock of the gas prices, it's better for us," said Anita Macias a Lompoc resident.

Additional stores include an Old Navy that is currently under review with the city's building division. If approved it will open up between the Boot Barn and Aldi at the shopping center on North H street.

Tony Almanza

