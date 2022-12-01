Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County presents “Get Me There Safely”, free car seat inspections, diapers, and food

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County is hosting a car seat safety event "Get Me There Safely" along with other agencies to inspect car seats, donate food and diapers to families on the Central Coast.

In recent months, there have been multiple children ejected from their car seats during car accidents. CR and R decided to collaborate with local car seat-certified installers, CHP, and other children's resources to check the installation of car seats and donate car seats to those in need.

A local Walmart in Santa Maria donated 150 car seats to CR and R for their car seat safety event. They will also be donating food, baby items, and diapers for families.

In order to participate and be helped at the event, a car and a child must be present for the installation.

The event will be held at First Christian Church at 1550 S. College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93454.