SANTA MARIA, Calif.- As temperatures drop indoor sports are becoming increasingly popular for The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria.

Managers of the organization say more kids are playing indoor activities again.

“We did have a season last year, but there were some restrictions and requirements for parents to to wear mask. This year, everything is wide open again where we're having everything just back to normal," said Ernie Cuevas, Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club Sports Director.

Last year there were still some restrictions and requirements such as wearing masks. This year masks are no longer required. But managers are making sure kids know the importance of health and safety.

“We have a COVID program that is currently up and running, and each member participates in that program with staff, and they talk about ways in which they can go ahead and stay safe and try to be COVID free by washing hands and wearing their masks," said Maria Lopez-Montoya The Boys & Girls Club TK Program Club Director.

The Boys & Girls Club managers believe having kids socializing and playing is important for their overall well being.

“Learning how to play an associate with other children their age and just getting back out. Like I said, without having the restrictions or anything like that, just cannot back to normal life," said Ernie Cuevas.

The Boys & Girls Club says more kids are signing up for the sport than in years past.

“We are probably at our most number of participants in quite a few years. We have over 100 teams and over 800 participants this year," said Ernie Cuevas.