The City of Lompoc offers rebate programs to help reduce cost of utility bills

LOMPOC, Calif.- The city offers many rebates for appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, dish washers. The program can help cut down on utility bills.



“We really try to incentivize more efficient appliances in homes. And it does help customers utility bills as well. So we have rebates of up to $150 for refrigerators, $300 for clothes washers currently. And even for commercial lighting projects, we offer up to $10,000 rebates," said Steven Valle, The City of Lompoc Utility Conservation Coordinator.

Lompoc residents that want to take advantage of the program just have to purchase the appliance, fill out an application and then show that the product is energy-guide certified that's the yellow tag found on many appliances.

“It's been great for the community. It offers a way for people that refrigerators or washers are not working properly to be able to afford that and come in and get a brand new one. We take the old one away, take it to a recycle yard so it goes get recycled. And then they can come in and choose, you know, pretty much whatever they want as long as they fall in that Energy Star parameter," said Sara Sheppard, Owner of City Appliance.

Energy monitors are also available so residents can see how much energy they are using from their appliance.

“Using this customers can see how much electricity their appliance uses and then they can kind of gauge whether it's it's worth it to go get a new one and more efficient appliances," said Steven Valle.

The city says the application process is easy to complete for interested customers.

“Customers can come in to City Hall to pick up a rebate application. They can call us, we can mail one email, one. However, whatever we can do to help to get the process started," said Steven Valle.