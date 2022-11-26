Skip to Content
Old Orcutt hosts its 2nd Annual Small Business Saturday

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Old Orcutt is hosting its 2nd Annual Small Business Saturday -- a tradition to celebrate small businesses and shop on the last weekend of November.

Shoppers can pick up a Merchant Map from the information booths. Patrons must visit as many vendors as possible to fill out their maps and enter a Raffle.

There will be over 50 prizes offered by participating Old Orcutt small business vendors.

The community can also enjoy live music, food trucks, a kid's zone, wine, and beer.

Organizers say this is an eventful day for the entire family and can help small businesses through the holiday season.

