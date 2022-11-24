Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving

SOLVANG, Calif. -- Restaurants on the Central Coast made it to the Michelin Star List Guide for best places to eat -- including two restaurants in Solvang.

"First & Oak" along with "peasants FEAST" are two of the restaurants on the Michelin Star List that you can enjoy in the Danish Capital of California "Solvang".

If you are in town visiting family and friends or driving by for a famous danish, you may also want to check out the restaurants that made the list!

Peasants FEAST is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and First Oak is open from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Solvang is known for its danish bakeries, beer, and sausages. If you are a wine connoisseur there are also wineries up and down the Danish strip.