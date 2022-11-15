The city of Lompoc is underway to receive $2.8 million grant for pedestrian safety infrastructure

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The city of Lompoc is in the process to receive $2.8 million for pedestrian safety infrastructure to aid in the community's safety.

The Health Coalition of Lompoc, Lompoc Unified School District, and the City of Lompoc partnered to apply for the California Transportation Commission's Active Transportation Program.

City of Lompoc's Public Infomation Officer, Samantha Scroggin says their application ranked as number seven from 544 applicants.

“Part of the funding is expected to go towards replacing damaged sidewalks, adding crossing guards and flashing beacons to help keep students safe on the way to school," said Scroggin.

Locals say drivers need to be more aware of pedestrians and bicyclists.

“Certain people don't realize. They don't watch and see other people trying to cross the street and that they should at least be more aware of what they're doing," said Kristy Soriano a local walker.

City officials say after recent incidents in the community, they are most concerned about young students walking to and from school.

“Safety is a priority for all of us in the city of Lompoc. Many of us are parents and grandparents. Many of us live locally and it matters to us," said Scroggin.

Volunteers had walk-throughs within the city to find the need of the most dangerous streets in Lompoc to walk in.