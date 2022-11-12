Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 10:28 am
Published 5:41 pm

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department held a free Recycle Bin Distribution Event

Tony Almanza / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department held a special event to celebrate America Recycles Day.

The focus of America Recycles Day is  to help encourage household recycling.

“Recycling is important. Everybody should be doing it. And hopefully we can get a lot of people out here to get these bins to help everybody to recycle, make it easy for everybody," said Andrea Alvarez a Santa Maria resident.

Each person was given recycling containers, a countertop kitchen pail as well as a reusable shopping ball.

“To get these bins for recycling the kitchen scraps in our kitchen so they're not sitting around stinking while we get enough of them to take them out to the trash. I mean, I think the whole recycling concept is great. We try and compost everything we can in our house already, but I like the idea of having a nice clean seal bin to keep it in. And I think it's great that the city is providing them," said John Schuldt a Orcutt resident.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Tony Almanza

