First electric buses debut in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Maria Regional Transit launches its first two electric buses into service this week on city routes 1 and 11 with service to Broadway for the first week.

The electric bus services begin Santa Maria's Regional Transit transition to carbon-free zero-emission buses.

Transit Service Manager Gamaliel Anguiano is excited for what the launch means for the community.

“We are using Federal and State grants to become 100 percent electric well ahead of State mandates. These first two zero-emission vehicles represent a significant modernization of our City’s public transit fleet and represent the smart direction the City is taking in many of its programs.”

Both electric buses are equipped with public wifi, an artistic design, and high-quality air management systems. The buses will rotate each route so residents can experience both.