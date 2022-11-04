Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle

LOMPOC, Calif. – Route One Farmers Market announced that it plans to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in late November to reach multiple locations in Lompoc.

Route One said it will have a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. for its Mobile Market during the “Shop Small” event taking place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in the 100 block of South H Street.

“We are so excited to be able to launch our Mobile Farmers’ Market in the Lompoc Valley,” said Shelby Wild, manager of Route One Farmers Market.

"After many setbacks, we are thrilled to finally be at the point where we can share this new platform of local food sales, and increase access for our community to affordably purchase the amazing food that’s grown all around our beautiful valley," said Wild.

The mobile market will use a custom-designed truck with fresh produce for sale at various locations in the Lompoc Valley, according to organizers.

Route One said it is confident the mobile market will reach a target audience, and will be available throughout the community twice weekly to start.

Wild said "one confirmed location will be at the Lompoc Health Care Center, 301 N. R St."

Route One utilized three grants to purchase the custom-made vehicle: A Food Systems grant from the Santa Barbara County Food Action Network; a Healthy Refrigerator grant, which was funded by the California Department of Food & Agriculture and secured by the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO); and a LEAF grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation, according to Wild.

