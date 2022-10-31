ORCUTT, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire Department has Halloween Safety tips for the community to enjoy Halloween night. Tonight many people will celebrate Halloween by dressing up in spooky costumes, going to parties, and trick or treating.

SBCFD says the community can have a fun Halloween night but must be careful and stay alert for any harmful warning signs.

Kids who are planning to go trick or treating should be accompanied by an adult and abide by pedestrian laws. Cross the street after looking both ways and use crosswalks.

Teens who are trick or treating stay in twos and don't enter stranger's homes. It is also recommended parents look through their children's candy before consuming any goodies.

Stay alert for any harm, and if you see something suspicious don't be afraid to call authorities as soon as possible.

For more safety tips stay tuned tonight at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. on your news channel 3-12.