Undocumented Student Action Week at Allan Hancock College engages students with resources for success

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College presented their students with a week filled with resourceful workshops for Undocumented Student Action Week. Statewide colleges and organizations participated in Undocu Action week to support and bring awareness to undocumented students.

Some of the workshops students participated in this week were; Eligibility workshops, Student Success Stories, Work and Internship opportunities, Financial Aid, Immigration, entrepreneurship, and a Dream Center Open house. Staff says the Dream Center is a safe place where students can find financial, educational, legal, and emotional support for their college education and legal status.

Allan Hancock's President, Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. said they support undocumented students year-long at their Dream Center. The center is open this fall after a pandemic break where students found guidance through zoom meetings. Allan Hancock also has their "Aim to Dream Foundation" which provides undocumented students with financial assistance for tuition and books.

