Marian Regional Medical Center’s Extended Care Center celebrates 35 years

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Marian Regional Medical Center's 95-bed Extended Care Center is celebrating 35 years of serving the local community with its comprehensive care program.

“The highly-skilled staff of Marian Extended Care Center (MECC) are what make the facility so special,” said Kathleen Sullivan, Dignity Health Central Coast vice president of post-acute care services.

“All of our employees provide unsurpassed levels of comfort and care to their patients, who become like family during their stay in our facility. We recognize their dedication and commitment to the care of our community.”

The MECC is located adjacent to the main hospital in Santa Maria, and the skilled nursing facility offers both patients and residents a comprehensive care program. The facility has been recognized among the best nursing homes in the country by U.S. News & World Report, according to MECC officials.

The nursing facility provides sub-acute health care for individuals needing short-term, long-term, or intermediate care.