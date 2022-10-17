Hispanic business owners in Santa Maria find hope post-pandemic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Hispanic Business Owners Committee says that some business owners are picking back up post-pandemic.

The new Chamber Chair for the Hispanic committee Claudia Ortiz says over 60 businesses came together at their last Chamber mixer to unite during the unpredictable state of the economy.

Ortiz says that businesses are coming together to help one another get back on their feet and keep going.

She says small business owners, specifically Latino businesses at the heart of Santa Maria.

The pandemic was a difficult time for many but Ortiz says, with her new position she hopes to bridge the gap between business challenges and Hispanic business owners.

Language barriers can impact business owners she says, but Ortiz will be there to help inform Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs.

Ortiz says Tortilleria Mexico, is one of the Hispanic businesses thriving in Santa Maria and the owners are involved in the chamber to help other business owners with the resources they need.

Tortilleria Mexico began their family owned-business 14 years ago and like many others was scared throughout the pandemic about how they would be impacted.

Tortilleria Mexico says they have survived the pandemic economy because of community support.

For more stay tuned on your news channel live at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.