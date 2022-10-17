Guadalupe Union School District receives $159,000 grant to improve safety, security

GUADALUPE, Calif. – The Guadalupe Union School District was one of 13 school districts across the state to receive a $159,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services to improve school safety and security measures.

"GUSD is very excited about the grant," said Superintendent Dr. Emilio Handall. "These funds will significantly improve the safety of all students and staff."

The grant will pay for a new front gate at Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School and the rest of the funds will be spread throughout the district to pay for radios and a guest access system, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.

The district applied for the grant in June and work is anticipated to begin during the winter break.