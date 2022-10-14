Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 9:59 am

Santa Maria Police seeks public assistance locating at-risk missing teen

Santa Maria Police Department

UPDATE: The boy has been located.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating an at-risk missing 12-year-old boy.

Noah Hrynezuk is believed to be in the Tanglewood and Santa Maria areas, but his current whereabouts are not known, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department by calling 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content