Santa Maria Police seeks public assistance locating at-risk missing teen

UPDATE: The boy has been located.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating an at-risk missing 12-year-old boy.

Noah Hrynezuk is believed to be in the Tanglewood and Santa Maria areas, but his current whereabouts are not known, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department by calling 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.